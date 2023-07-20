Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 38,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 675,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 830,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 135,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.53.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

