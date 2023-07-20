Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 322.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

