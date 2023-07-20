Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Belden by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Belden by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDC shares. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Belden Price Performance

BDC stock opened at $97.64 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

