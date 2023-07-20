Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHE opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.06. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

