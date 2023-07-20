Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Position Increased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,038,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 124,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,597,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,602 shares of company stock worth $5,735,229 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.