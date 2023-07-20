BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Update

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 9,336.04% and a negative return on equity of 961.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioSig Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 69,476 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 31.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 123,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in BioSig Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.