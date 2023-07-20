BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.37

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $11.69. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 66,388 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
