BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.37

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $11.69. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 66,388 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

