BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $610.70

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 610.70 ($7.99) and traded as high as GBX 622 ($8.13). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 620 ($8.11), with a volume of 423,309 shares.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 568.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 610.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 666.62.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

