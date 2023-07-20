Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 10.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Block by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 320,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. CLSA cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

NYSE:SQ opened at $78.23 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.38 and a beta of 2.32.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,237 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,545. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

