BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHF opened at $2.22 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

