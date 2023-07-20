BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,089 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.57.

Insider Activity

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,309.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,983.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,920 shares of company stock valued at $388,160. 57.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.