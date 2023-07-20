Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $37,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $176.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

