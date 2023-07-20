Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Update

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 866,800 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 326,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

CBT stock opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.60. Cabot has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

