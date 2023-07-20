California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWT. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $61.50.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CWT opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.43. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

