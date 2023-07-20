Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAIL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000.

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

