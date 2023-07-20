Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY) Stake Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Trinity ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Trinity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Trinity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,013,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,000.

Shares of BATS TRTY opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $121.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Cambria Trinity ETF Profile

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

