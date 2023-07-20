Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

