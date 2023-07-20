Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 146.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.