Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $40,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Celanese by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

