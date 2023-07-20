Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,627 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.4% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

