Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,631,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $18,888,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,298 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

CHRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Chord Energy stock opened at $147.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $111.12 and a twelve month high of $164.79.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $3.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.