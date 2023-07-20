Chris Koopmans Sells 2,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of -345.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $188,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,198,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

