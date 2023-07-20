Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Up 10.0% in June

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

NYSE CHD opened at $98.24 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

