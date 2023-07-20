Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.03.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.