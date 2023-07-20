Coats Group (LON:COA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.47

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.47 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 69.80 ($0.91). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 69.80 ($0.91), with a volume of 2,661,546 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Coats Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,745.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

