Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $78,651,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,564,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,458,000 after purchasing an additional 418,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Down 0.6 %

CGNX opened at $58.58 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.