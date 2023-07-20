Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $169.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.31. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.22 and a 52-week high of $172.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

