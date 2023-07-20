Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Down 13.9% in June

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 963,900 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 378,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $77.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.13 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $502,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,512,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $2,732,426. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

