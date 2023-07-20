Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Copart by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock valued at $109,373,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Copart stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

