Covenant Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $450.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $155.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

