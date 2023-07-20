Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 155.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.89.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

