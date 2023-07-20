Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,957 shares of company stock worth $3,573,340. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

