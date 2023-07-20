Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Crocs by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,824,000 after acquiring an additional 309,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crocs by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after acquiring an additional 838,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,957 shares of company stock worth $3,573,340. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

