Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 3.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $102.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

