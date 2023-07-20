CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,265,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $86,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,931.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,265,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $555,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI opened at $173.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.32 and a 1 year high of $174.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.67.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

