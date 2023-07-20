D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after buying an additional 535,107 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

NYCB opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.12.

About New York Community Bancorp



New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

