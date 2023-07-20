D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 424 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $574.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,604,810.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,604,810.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,593,528.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,330,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at $62,099,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.