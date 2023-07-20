D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after acquiring an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,484,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 98,569 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

