D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $178,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,219 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BYND. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Beyond Meat stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

