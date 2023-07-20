D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,799 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,895,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after purchasing an additional 626,497 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $14,548,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $7,472,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,179,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after buying an additional 478,257 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Dennis Cho purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.24. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.61 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 93.32%. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

