D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,267 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 891,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 394,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $17.42.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -139.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

