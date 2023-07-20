D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 7,400 Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRT stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14.

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 5,951.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.47%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

