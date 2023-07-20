D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWB. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 520,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 285,255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,197,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 101,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 147.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,964 shares during the period. Finally, Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, insider Nicholas L. Place bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,390.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas L. Place bought 3,300 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,390.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,875 shares of company stock valued at $119,550 over the last three months. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

