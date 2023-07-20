D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 36.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.74.

Li Auto Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LI stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.12 and a beta of 0.80. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $38.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

