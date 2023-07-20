D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUNA. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 21.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LUNA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

LUNA stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $294.92 million, a P/E ratio of -126.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

