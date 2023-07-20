D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RITM. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.