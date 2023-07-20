D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 5,000 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 536.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 201,204 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

