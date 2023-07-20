D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.59.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,427 shares of company stock worth $41,364,961. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $431.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

