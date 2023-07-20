D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Photronics by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of PLAB opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.19. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Photronics Company Profile



Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

