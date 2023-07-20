D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,555,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,729,000 after buying an additional 18,273,053 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,610 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,849,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ICL Group by 737.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,595,000. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ICL Group Stock Up 5.4 %
ICL stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.
ICL Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.
ICL Group Profile
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
